Syed Akbaruddin, a former diplomat appointed as part-time RBI director
What's the story
Former Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin has been appointed as a part-time non-official director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment for a four-year term. The RBI Central Board is responsible for overseeing the general superintendence and direction of the affairs and business of India's central bank.
Diplomatic career
Akbaruddin's experience in international relations, diplomacy
A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Akbaruddin has over three decades of experience in international relations, diplomacy, and governance.
He served as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2016 to 2020. Before that, he was the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.
His appointment brings a wealth of experience in multilateralism and foreign policy to India's central bank's governing body.
Appointment reaction
It is an honor and a privilege: Akbaruddin
Reacting to his appointment, Akbaruddin said, "It is an honor and a privilege to serve on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India, one of the country's premier public institutions."
He added that he was grateful for the trust placed in him and looked forward to contributing with humility and diligence toward its deliberations in service of India's economy and people.
Academic influence
His role at Kautilya School of Public Policy
Since 2021, Akbaruddin has been the Dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy at GITAM University.
There, he has worked to create an academic platform for training professionals to tackle complex public policy challenges.
In his new role as a part-time non-official director on RBI's Central Board, he will participate in policy discussions and institutional governance using his global affairs and public administration expertise.