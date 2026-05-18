Former eBay employee launches AI marketing company with 27 agents Business May 18, 2026

After getting laid off from eBay, a former eBay employee with analytics experience turned the setback into an opportunity by launching a marketing company powered by AI.

Started in 2024, the business has no human employees: just 27 AI agents handling almost every part of the business, from market research to customer conversions, all for less than $1,000 a month.