Former eBay employee launches AI marketing company with 27 agents
After getting laid off from eBay, a former eBay employee with analytics experience turned the setback into an opportunity by launching a marketing company powered by AI.
Started in 2024, the business has no human employees: just 27 AI agents handling almost every part of the business, from market research to customer conversions, all for less than $1,000 a month.
Founder built 3-layer AI system
Using tools like ChatGPT and Claude Code, the founder built smart workflows that let the AIs manage campaigns and reports with barely two hours of her time each week.
The system runs on three layers (one sets rules, another assigns tasks, and the last gets things done) with six main AI agents covering research, finance, legal checks, creative direction, data analysis, and coordination.