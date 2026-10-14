Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel launches SportzEngage with CRiQ assistant
Business
Parthiv Patel, former Team India cricketer, just launched SportzEngage, a new AI platform designed to upgrade how players train.
The highlight is CRiQ, a virtual assistant that gives video breakdowns, personalized tips, and tracks players' progress.
Patel teamed up with Kunal Abhishek and Shamik Datta for this project.
Patel wants AI to spot talent
Patel wants to level the playing field by using AI to spot talent and boost player growth, no matter where you are from.
He put it simply: "The best coach using AI will beat the best coach not using AI."
With SportzEngage, he hopes more players get noticed and more players can access smarter training tools.