Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang reportedly told Jay Puri 'die'
NVIDIA's former CEO, Jensen Huang, has come under scrutiny after reportedly telling executive vice president Jay Puri during a meeting, "I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse," and "I hope you die and put us all out of our misery."
The comment has brought to light serious tensions within NVIDIA's top leadership.
Jay Puri retiring, Nicholas Parker successor
Puri, who's been at NVIDIA since 2005 and helped run its global operations, announced his intention to retire in June 2026 and stepped down in 2026.
He was succeeded by Nicholas Parker as executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.
Puri's long career includes stints at Sun Microsystems, HP, and Texas Instruments, and he holds engineering degrees and an MBA from Harvard.