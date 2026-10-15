Former OpenAI employee Abdulrahman Alfozan charged with intercepting oral communications
Abdulrahman Alfozan, who used to work at OpenAI, has been charged with using or attempting to use a device to intercept oral communications after allegedly hiding a recording device in a conference room.
He was arrested on October 9 and could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
OpenAI fired Alfozan, denies data leak
OpenAI fired Alfozan after discovering the devices, and says there's no sign any sensitive data was leaked.
"We take protecting our technology, data and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance," an OpenAI spokesperson shared.
"Our security program is designed to protect against a wide range of threat actors, from insider risks to cybercriminals to nation states, and this case is an example of how AI can help address these sophisticated security threats."
Alfozan is also linked to Raed Ventures, but the firm and its partners haven't been accused of any wrongdoing.