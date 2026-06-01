CBI arrests former RCom MD in bank fraud case

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, the former Group Managing Director of Reliance Communications , has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a major bank fraud case. The CBI alleges that Jhunjhunwala was instrumental in securing loans from various banks and that these funds were misused by other officials of the RCom Group. This misappropriation has allegedly caused wrongful losses to banks.

Allegations Jhunjhunwala's role in the alleged fraud As the Group Managing Director, Jhunjhunwala oversaw key functions such as corporate finance, banking, and fund utilization. The CBI claims he worked with senior bank officials for loans and advances. The agency also alleges that under his direction, loan funds received from banks were mismanaged or misused by other RCom Group officials.

Legal proceedings Jhunjhunwala was previously lodged in Tihar jail Jhunjhunwala was previously in judicial custody in a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and lodged in Tihar Jail. After production warrants were issued by a special court in Mumbai, he was transferred to AIIMS, New Delhi for medical examination. Following the examination by an AIIMS medical board, he was declared fit to travel and subsequently brought to Mumbai for court proceedings today.

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Arrest Remanded to judicial custody After Jhunjhunwala's production in court, the CBI formally arrested him. He was then remanded to judicial custody in the RCom case and sent to Arthur Road Jail. The agency has said that Jhunjhunwala was instrumental in securing loans from various banks which later turned into non-performing assets as the company failed to repay them.

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