Formula E names Sennheiser official sound provider for AMBEO audio
Business
Formula E just announced Sennheiser as its Official Sound Provider, aiming to make electric racing sound way more immersive.
With Sennheiser's AMBEO technology, fans will get 3-D audio that puts them right in the action, whether they're watching at home, in fan zones, or hanging out in VIP areas.
Formula E and Sennheiser praise AMBEO
Formula E's CTO Dan Cherowbrier says this partnership is all about pushing innovation and giving fans a totally fresh audio experience.
Sennheiser Group CEO Andreas Sennheiser adds they're excited to craft a unique sound for electric racing, hoping to set a new global standard for how motorsports should be heard.