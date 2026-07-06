Fortune 500 AI usage squeezes margins at India's IT giants

India's IT firms adopt AI pricing

To cope, firms like Cognizant have rolled out new pricing for AI usage, while LTM Ltd. now sells fixed bundles of tokens.

Midsize players such as Coforge are making big acquisitions (like buying Encora for $2.39 billion) to stay in the game.

But analysts warn these moves might not be enough if corporate tech spending keeps shrinking.

The pressure isn't letting up any time soon, so India's IT giants will need to keep adapting fast.