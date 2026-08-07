Fossil eyes India IPO selling up to 25% raising $300 million
Business
Fossil, the US lifestyle accessories giant behind brands like Michael Kors and Diesel, is gearing up for a big move, an IPO for its Indian arm.
The plan? Sell up to 25% of Fossil India Pvt. and raise around $300 million.
Investment banks are already lining up to advise, and the offering could happen as soon as early next year.
Hyundai and LG listed Indian units
Fossil isn't alone; big names like Hyundai and LG have recently listed their Indian units, with more global brands eyeing India thanks to high valuations and strong investor interest.
While Fossil hasn't shared all the details yet, this trend shows just how much international companies want in on India's market.