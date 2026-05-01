Founders Fund raises $6B for largest fund in firm history Business May 01, 2026

Founders Fund, Peter Thiel's, has pulled in a massive $6 billion for its newest investment fund, the biggest in the firm's history.

Most of this cash came from big players like sovereign wealth funds, with the rest put in by the fund's own team.

The fundraising wrapped up less than a year after its predecessor, showing how top startups are leaning toward private funding instead of going public.