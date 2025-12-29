InMobi's Naveen Tewari leads ₹100cr alumni donation to IIT Kanpur
What's the story
The Millennium Batch of 2000 alumni from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has pledged a record ₹100 crore donation to their alma mater. The batch includes Naveen Tewari, founder of InMobi and Glance; Amit Kumar Agarwal, founder of NoBroker; Amit Gupta, founder of Yulu; and other startup founders such as Knowlarity and Card91. The contribution will go toward establishing the Millennium School of Technology and Society (MSTAS) at IIT Kanpur.
School's vision
MSTAS to promote critical thinking and leadership
The Millennium School of Technology and Society (MSTAS) will serve as a platform for the convergence of technology, policy, and societal transformation. It aims to instill critical thinking, leadership skills, and a global perspective in students. The ₹100 crore commitment is the largest ever made by any batch at IIT Kanpur. Of this amount, ₹30 crore will be personally contributed by Tewari, InMobi's founder.
Funding strategy
IIT Kanpur's focus on industry support and alumni donations
IIT Kanpur is increasingly focusing on building relationships with industries and harnessing their potential for growth. The institute is also looking at industry support, donations from alumni, and endowments to accelerate its development. Other IITs in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai have already made significant progress in securing funds from alumni and industries.