InMobi's Naveen Tewari leads ₹100cr alumni donation to IIT Kanpur

The Millennium Batch of 2000 alumni from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has pledged a record ₹100 crore donation to their alma mater. The batch includes Naveen Tewari, founder of InMobi and Glance; Amit Kumar Agarwal, founder of NoBroker; Amit Gupta, founder of Yulu; and other startup founders such as Knowlarity and Card91. The contribution will go toward establishing the Millennium School of Technology and Society (MSTAS) at IIT Kanpur.