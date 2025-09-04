Foundit tracker: STEM hiring up 23% in India (year-on-year)

Key trends in India's STEM job market

IT-Software & Services still holds the biggest slice of STEM jobs at 35%, while Banking/Finance (BFSI) and Manufacturing together account for nearly one-fifth of STEM employment.

Bengaluru and Delhi NCR remain hotspots—together making up over a quarter of all STEM roles—but tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur are catching up fast.

More than 20% of STEM jobs are now based in these emerging talent hubs, especially in areas like pharma, BPOs, and IT services.