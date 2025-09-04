Foundit tracker: STEM hiring up 23% in India (year-on-year)
India's job scene is on the rise, with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields leading the charge.
According to the foundit Insights Tracker for August 2025, hiring in these sectors jumped 23% over the past year.
IT and manufacturing are at the forefront, helping push STEM jobs up to 7.3 million.
Key trends in India's STEM job market
IT-Software & Services still holds the biggest slice of STEM jobs at 35%, while Banking/Finance (BFSI) and Manufacturing together account for nearly one-fifth of STEM employment.
Bengaluru and Delhi NCR remain hotspots—together making up over a quarter of all STEM roles—but tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur are catching up fast.
More than 20% of STEM jobs are now based in these emerging talent hubs, especially in areas like pharma, BPOs, and IT services.