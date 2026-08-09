Four Indian giants add ₹1.43L/cr as SBI tops ₹10L/cr

Last week, four of India's biggest companies, SBI, Reliance Industries, TCS, and L&T, saw their combined value jump by a massive ₹1.43 lakh crore.

SBI was the star performer, adding ₹63,922.03 crore to its market cap and crossing the ₹10 lakh crore mark.

Reliance and TCS also posted strong gains, with L&T rounding out the list of winners.