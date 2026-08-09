Four Indian giants add ₹1.43L/cr as SBI tops ₹10L/cr
Business
Last week, four of India's biggest companies, SBI, Reliance Industries, TCS, and L&T, saw their combined value jump by a massive ₹1.43 lakh crore.
SBI was the star performer, adding ₹63,922.03 crore to its market cap and crossing the ₹10 lakh crore mark.
Reliance and TCS also posted strong gains, with L&T rounding out the list of winners.
Six firms lose ₹1.23L/cr including LIC
Even though the stock market vibe stayed positive (Sensex and Nifty both edged up), six other top companies weren't as lucky: they lost a combined ₹1.23 lakh crore in value.
LIC took the hardest hit, tumbling ₹40,543.23 crore last week.
HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever also saw their valuations slip during this period.