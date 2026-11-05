Foxconn October sales jump 46% on NVIDIA AI server demand
Business
Foxconn just posted a huge 46% sales jump for October 2026, driven mostly by the global rush for NVIDIA-powered AI servers.
Its revenue soared to NT$1.31 trillion (US$39.7 billion).
Foxconn stock up 2% this year
This surge shows how fast data centers and AI tech are growing worldwide.
Even with this big win, Foxconn's stock barely moved (up just 2% this year) since tech stocks have been pretty unpredictable lately.
Besides AI servers, Foxconn still plays a major role in building iPhones for Apple, while Foxconn is now spreading its production across China and India.