Foxconn posts 35% Q2 net profit on AI server demand
Business
Foxconn (which assembles iPhones) just posted a 35% jump in net profit for the second quarter of 2026, thanks to a surge in demand for AI servers.
They pulled in NT$59.97 billion (US$1.86 billion) between April and June, beating what analysts expected.
Foxconn revenue hits NT$2.53 trillion
Revenue shot up 41% year-over-year, reaching NT$2.53 trillion, mostly because companies are spending big on data centers to power things like chatbots and automation tools.
Foxconn isn't just sticking with phones. They're now making AI servers for NVIDIA and are branching out into electric vehicles and robots.
The company says it expects strong YoY growth ahead as the world keeps going all-in on AI tech.