Foxconn Q2 2026 revenue rises 39.8% to $78.7 billion

Foxconn June revenue hits NT$821.8 billion

June alone was a record-breaker, with Foxconn pulling in NT$821.8 billion, a 52.1% increase from last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects growth to keep up as AI demand rises, but says global politics and the economy could shake things up.

Even with this momentum, Foxconn's shares are only up 4.3% this year, much less than the 61.5% rise for the Taiwan market.