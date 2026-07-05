Foxconn Q2 2026 revenue rises 39.8% to $78.7 billion
Business
Foxconn just posted a huge 39.8% jump in revenue for Q2 2026, reaching about $78.7 billion, easily beating expectations.
The surge comes from strong demand for AI hardware like cloud and networking gear, plus significant sales in its smart consumer electronics division (think Apple iPhones).
Foxconn June revenue hits NT$821.8 billion
June alone was a record-breaker, with Foxconn pulling in NT$821.8 billion, a 52.1% increase from last year.
Looking ahead, the company expects growth to keep up as AI demand rises, but says global politics and the economy could shake things up.
Even with this momentum, Foxconn's shares are only up 4.3% this year, much less than the 61.5% rise for the Taiwan market.