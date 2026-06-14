FPIs withdraw ₹62,853cr from Indian equities in June

Market shifts

Net outflows every month except February

According to NSDL data, FPIs have been net sellers every month this year except February. They withdrew ₹35,962 crore in January but turned net buyers in February with an investment of ₹22,615 crore, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months. However, the trend reversed sharply in March when foreign investors pulled out a record ₹1.17 lakh crore. The selling pressure continued with net outflows of ₹60,847 crore and withdrawals of ₹32,963 crore respectively for April and May.