FPIs invest almost ₹30,920cr in Indian equities this August

Before the two-month buying spree, FPIs had been on a selling streak for four months. In June alone, they withdrew ₹49,340 crore from Indian equities.

The trend has changed drastically since then, with the recent investments marking a possible reversal in their investment strategy.

However, it's worth noting that foreign investors have remained net sellers in Indian equities this year, with withdrawals totaling ₹2.23 lakh crore so far.