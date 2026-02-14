FPIs invest ₹14,200cr in Indian markets during past week

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped a whopping ₹14,159.82 crore into the Indian markets during the week ending February 13. The investment trend continued for five consecutive sessions, data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) shows. The highest single-day inflow was on Tuesday when FPIs invested ₹4,069.09 crore in the market.

Information Equities remained focus for foreign investors The equity markets remained main focus for foreign investors during the week. FPIs invested ₹11,545.81 crore in equities over five trading days. Tuesday saw highest equity inflow of ₹3,697.55 crore while Monday and Thursday also witnessed strong buying at ₹3,511.64 crore and ₹3,112.85 crore, respectively.

Debt investment Debt markets also attracted healthy inflows The debt markets attracted ₹2,896.21 crore during the week across all categories. Friday witnessed the highest debt buying with ₹1,511.86 crore flowing in across different segments such as debt-general, debt-VRR and debt-FAR. Other days also saw healthy inflows with Tuesday's segment attracting ₹435.70 crore and Monday seeing a similar amount coming in at ₹448.91 crore, respectively.

Advertisement

Mixed reactions Hybrid instruments see outflows Hybrid instruments saw net outflows of ₹1,146.75 crore for the week with Monday witnessing the steepest selling at ₹1,012.12 crore. However, mutual fund schemes received cumulative inflows of ₹199.95 crore across five sessions during this period. The buying trend comes after three months of consecutive selling by FPIs in Indian equities markets.

Advertisement