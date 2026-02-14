FPIs invest ₹14,200cr in Indian markets during past week
What's the story
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped a whopping ₹14,159.82 crore into the Indian markets during the week ending February 13. The investment trend continued for five consecutive sessions, data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) shows. The highest single-day inflow was on Tuesday when FPIs invested ₹4,069.09 crore in the market.
Information
Equities remained focus for foreign investors
The equity markets remained main focus for foreign investors during the week. FPIs invested ₹11,545.81 crore in equities over five trading days. Tuesday saw highest equity inflow of ₹3,697.55 crore while Monday and Thursday also witnessed strong buying at ₹3,511.64 crore and ₹3,112.85 crore, respectively.
Debt investment
Debt markets also attracted healthy inflows
The debt markets attracted ₹2,896.21 crore during the week across all categories. Friday witnessed the highest debt buying with ₹1,511.86 crore flowing in across different segments such as debt-general, debt-VRR and debt-FAR. Other days also saw healthy inflows with Tuesday's segment attracting ₹435.70 crore and Monday seeing a similar amount coming in at ₹448.91 crore, respectively.
Mixed reactions
Hybrid instruments see outflows
Hybrid instruments saw net outflows of ₹1,146.75 crore for the week with Monday witnessing the steepest selling at ₹1,012.12 crore. However, mutual fund schemes received cumulative inflows of ₹199.95 crore across five sessions during this period. The buying trend comes after three months of consecutive selling by FPIs in Indian equities markets.
Market outlook
FPIs remain net sellers in February
Despite buying on seven out of 11 trading days in February until the 13th, FPIs remained net sellers of ₹1,374 crore for the month. This is largely due to a massive sell figure of ₹7,395 crore on the 13th when Nifty fell by 336 points and there was massive selling in IT stocks reeling under Anthropic shock.