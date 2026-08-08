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Home / News / Business News / FPIs invest ₹12,290cr in first week of August
FPIs invest ₹12,290cr in first week of August
The equity segment attracted the most attention

FPIs invest ₹12,290cr in first week of August

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 08, 2026
06:07 pm
What's the story

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a major investment in the Indian market during the first week of August. According to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), FPIs invested ₹12,290.68 crore across various segments including equity, debt, hybrid and mutual funds between August 3-7. The equity segment attracted the most attention.

Investment details

Buying momentum continues in equity segment

The equity segment attracted a whopping ₹12,921.14 crore in net inflows during the five-session week.

This indicates that the buying momentum seen through July has continued into August.

The strongest single session was on August 5 when equities alone attracted a net ₹9,323.38 crore.

However, the trend slowed toward the end of the week with equity net inflows declining to ₹349 crore and ₹466.29 crore on August 6 and August 7, respectively.

Debt performance

Hybrid instruments see outflows

The debt segment showed a mixed picture with FPIs being net buyers of ₹621.69 crore for the week under the Debt-General Limit route.

However, this was offset by outflows in other fixed income segments.

The Debt-Voluntary Retention Route (Debt-VRR) saw net outflows of ₹354.20 crore while the Debt-Fully Accessible Route (Debt-FAR) recorded similar outflows over five sessions.

Hybrid instruments also witnessed FPIs pulling out a net ₹570.74 crore during this period.

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Expert opinion

Preference for automobiles, consumer durables, and healthcare sectors

Market experts have noted a broader shift in investor sentiment.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, said the trend of FPIs buying in India has continued into August.

He observed that FPIs have shown a preference for sectors like automobiles, consumer durables, and healthcare due to good earnings growth in these sectors during Q1 FY27 results.

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