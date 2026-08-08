FPIs invest ₹12,290cr in first week of August

The equity segment attracted a whopping ₹12,921.14 crore in net inflows during the five-session week.

This indicates that the buying momentum seen through July has continued into August.

The strongest single session was on August 5 when equities alone attracted a net ₹9,323.38 crore.

However, the trend slowed toward the end of the week with equity net inflows declining to ₹349 crore and ₹466.29 crore on August 6 and August 7, respectively.