FPIs pour ₹10,000cr into Indian bonds after policy changes Business Jun 10, 2026

Over the past four trading sessions, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have put nearly ₹10,000 crore into Indian bonds.

This sudden boost comes right after the government announced a full exemption on taxes on gains from certain debt investments, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made it easier for foreigners to invest in a wider range of Indian bonds.

The result? Bond yields dropped, signaling that investors are feeling pretty good about India's debt market.