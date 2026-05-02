FPIs pulled almost ₹14,000cr from India week ending April 30
Business
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) took out almost ₹14,000 crore from Indian markets in just a week ending April 30, 2026.
The biggest chunk left on April 27, with over ₹8,700 crore pulled from equities that day alone.
By the end of the week, total equity withdrawals hit nearly ₹17,000 crore, but the pace of outflows slowed down as the days went by.
FPIs net buy over ₹2,500cr far
While stocks were seeing big exits, debt markets had a mixed vibe.
FPIs started off selling in some debt segments but turned net buyers in the FAR segment by the end of the week, bringing in over ₹2,500 crore in the FAR segment on April 29 and 30 combined.
So while money was leaving stocks fast at first, things calmed down and even turned positive for certain bonds as the week wrapped up.