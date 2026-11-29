FPIs pour record ₹1.5L crore into Indian equities this month
What's the story
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a historic investment of ₹1.54 trillion in Indian equities this month, the highest ever for a single month. The surge comes after two consecutive months of withdrawals by FPIs, who had pulled out ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September. The latest inflow has already surpassed the previous monthly record of ₹60,358 crore set in November 2020.
Investment trends
Best-performing equity market globally in November
Between November 2 and 27, FPIs maintained a consistent buying pattern on all trading days except during the special Muhurat trading session.
This aggressive buying by foreign investors has made India the best-performing equity market globally in November.
The massive capital inflows also helped the rupee strengthen to ₹92.99 against the US dollar, making it Asia's best-performing currency for the month.
Market sectors
Major sectoral buying and expert insights
On the sectoral front, FPIs were major buyers in financial services (especially private and public sector banks), telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), information technology (IT), and consumer services.
Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking, said market participants will closely watch India's upcoming GDP data and Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy decision for cues on economic growth and interest rate trajectory.