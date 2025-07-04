Fractal Analytics plans $500 million IPO filing

TL;DR

Fractal builds AI-powered data solutions

Started by five IIM Ahmedabad grads back in 2000, Fractal builds AI-powered data solutions for big names like Google, Unilever, and Kraft Heinz.

With 4,500 employees across 17 offices worldwide, they put about 10-12% of their revenue into R&D to keep innovating.

Fractal recently pitched a ₹150 crore government project to develop an advanced medical AI model.

While revenue grew over 10% last year to $265 million, the company still posted a net loss in FY24.

So far, it has raised more than $600 million from global investors.