'I'll look into it': CJI on stray dog removal controversy

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has said he will look into a Supreme Court order directing the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets. The August 11 order, passed by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, asked authorities to remove all stray dogs from residential areas and shift them to animal shelters. The court also warned of contempt proceedings against those obstructing this exercise.

Previous ruling What we said in court The latest issue was raised before CJI Gavai by a lawyer, who cited an earlier court order against the indiscriminate killing of canines. "There is an earlier judgment of this court which says there cannot be indiscriminate killing of canines of which Justice Karol was a part of. It says compassion for all living beings has to be there," the lawyer said. To this, CJI Gavai responded, "But the other...bench has already passed orders. I will look into this."

Protests Order triggers protests from animal rights activists The August 11 order has triggered widespread protests from animal rights activists. They have taken to the streets in opposition to the SC directive, whcih warned that if any individual or organization creates obstruction to the removal exercise, the court will take strict action against them. "If any individual or organization that comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," the court had said.