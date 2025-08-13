SC orders removal of 5,000 stray dogs from Delhi-NCR

Controversy brews over 'cruel' order

The court says shelters need proper sterilization, vaccination, and CCTV facilities—and warns of legal trouble for anyone who tries to block the process.

While states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are on board with similar plans, leaders in Karnataka and West Bengal have called the order "cruel" and want more humane solutions like community care.

Meanwhile, cities like Bengaluru are struggling with rising dog bites but have limited resources for managing strays.