Next Article
SC orders removal of 5,000 stray dogs from Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court just ruled that 5,000 stray dogs must be caught and permanently moved from high-risk areas in Delhi-NCR to shelters where they can't return to the streets.
This move comes after a spike in dog bite and rabies cases, especially affecting kids.
Controversy brews over 'cruel' order
The court says shelters need proper sterilization, vaccination, and CCTV facilities—and warns of legal trouble for anyone who tries to block the process.
While states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are on board with similar plans, leaders in Karnataka and West Bengal have called the order "cruel" and want more humane solutions like community care.
Meanwhile, cities like Bengaluru are struggling with rising dog bites but have limited resources for managing strays.