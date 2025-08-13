India turns to Middle East, US for oil amid Russia

Saudi Arabia , the UAE , and Iraq are now India's go-to sources for heavier crude that local refineries like. In FY25, these Middle Eastern countries (Iraq: $27.35B, Saudi Arabia: $20B, UAE: $13.86B) sent a combined total of about $61 billion worth of oil to India. Meanwhile, Indian companies are steering clear of Iranian and Venezuelan oil because of ongoing US sanctions.

Indian firms plan to boost US purchases next year

Even with tariffs on Russian oil imports doubling to 50% in August 2025 (thanks to President Trump), India's buying more American crude—imports rose over 50% in the first half of the year.

Indian firms plan to boost US purchases even further next year, while OPEC nations like Saudi Arabia and UAE have enough capacity to meet rising demand.