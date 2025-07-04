Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
MakeMyTrip reduces Trip.com's stake with share repurchase
MakeMyTrip just bought back over 34 million shares from Trip.com, dropping Trip.com's voting power from nearly half to less than 17%.
As a result, three Trip.com-nominated directors have stepped down, leaving just two on the board.
TL;DR
Board has 10 members now
The board now has 10 members, with three from company management and four independent directors—including new faces Vivek N Gour, Savinilorna Payandi Pillay Ramen, and Mohit Kabra.
This move gives MakeMyTrip more control over its direction while still keeping ties with Trip.com.