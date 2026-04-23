Fractal Analytics stock tops IPO at ₹905, retail ownership falls
Business
Fractal Analytics's stock just had a strong comeback, jumping 8% in two days and closing at ₹905, finally topping its IPO price of ₹900 for the first time since February.
While the share price is up, retail investors actually own a bit less now, dropping from 8.08% to 6.98% by the end of March.
Fractal's IPO subscribed 2.66 times
Fractal's ₹2,844 crore IPO saw big interest, especially from institutional investors like SBI Mutual Fund, with overall subscriptions at 2.66 times.
The shares started off below their issue price but later hit a high of ₹929 before settling at ₹905.
Experts say holding above ₹880 to ₹900 could be good news for future gains but suggest keeping an eye on market trends as AI stocks like Fractal keep evolving.