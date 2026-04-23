Fractal Analytics stock tops IPO at ₹905, retail ownership falls

Fractal's IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Fractal's ₹2,844 crore IPO saw big interest, especially from institutional investors like SBI Mutual Fund, with overall subscriptions at 2.66 times.

The shares started off below their issue price but later hit a high of ₹929 before settling at ₹905.

Experts say holding above ₹880 to ₹900 could be good news for future gains but suggest keeping an eye on market trends as AI stocks like Fractal keep evolving.