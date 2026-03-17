Fractal's stock bounces back after launch of AI model toolkit
Fractal Analytics's stock popped nearly 5% to ₹799.9 today, bouncing back after a rough debut month.
The reason? The company just launched LLM Studio, a platform that lets businesses build and customize their own generative AI models using NVIDIA's powerful tech.
LLM Studio is an all-in-one toolkit for creating language models
LLM Studio is basically an all-in-one toolkit for creating smarter language models tailored to specific needs.
It handles everything from sorting your data (leveraging NVIDIA NeMo) to training, fine-tuning, and even managing how these AIs run in the real world, thanks to features like AutoLLM and LLMOps on NVIDIA infrastructure.
Fractal's stock jumps nearly 5%
After slipping almost 6% right after its February debut, Fractal's stock has started climbing again with this launch.
If you're curious about what LLM Studio can actually do, there's a live demo happening at NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San Jose this week.