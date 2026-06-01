France secures €93B at Choose France summit, SoftBank pledges €45B
Business
Big news from this year's Choose France summit: France just secured €93 billion ($108 billion) in investment commitments, with SoftBank alone pledging €45 billion to build three AI-focused data centers by 2031.
This wave of funding is set to create more than 15,600 jobs and put France on the map as a major player in artificial intelligence.
SoftBank CEO hints possible €75B investment
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son hinted the investment could grow even bigger (possibly up to €75 billion) as part of its global AI strategy.
The new data centers will run on France's nuclear energy surplus, making them both powerful and sustainable.
President Macron said, "For us it's a great achievement," showing how quickly deals can happen when global tech leaders see real opportunity.