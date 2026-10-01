France's 10-year yield hits highest since 2008, raising borrowing costs
Business
France's 10-year bond yield has shot up to its highest level since 2008, after its biggest quarterly jump in nearly four decades.
Rising energy prices and stubborn inflation have investors worried, and the government now faces higher costs to borrow money.
France's €340bn plan risks higher payments
With plans to issue €340 billion in bonds next year, France could see interest payments rise by billions, making it tougher to manage national debt.
The gap between French and German bonds is also at its widest since 2012.
Even as oil prices settle a bit and the European Central Bank tries to keep things flexible, France's budget challenges aren't going away anytime soon.