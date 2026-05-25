Fredun Pharmaceuticals reports 60% full year profit rise to ₹33cr
Business
Fredun Pharmaceuticals just wrapped up a strong year, with Q4 net profit up 56% to ₹11 crore and revenue rising 27% to ₹213 crore.
For the full year, profits climbed 60% to ₹33 crore, thanks to demand across key segments, including generics, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and pet care.
Fredun Pharmaceuticals gives ₹0.70 dividend
To celebrate the growth, Fredun is giving out a ₹0.70 per share dividend and has proposed bonus shares in a 2-for-1 ratio.
The company is also investing in new areas like hormone therapy and the DAULCEL platform, plus expanding its Palghar facility: moves aimed at keeping the momentum going for the future.