French energy giant TotalEnergies cuts production amid Middle East conflict
TotalEnergies, the French energy giant, is dialing down its production by 15% after conflict in the Middle East forced shutdowns in Qatar, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates.
This move hits about 10% of its upstream cash flow and highlights how global energy supplies can get shaken up fast when things go sideways in key regions.
TotalEnergies's response to Middle East crisis
Even with these setbacks, TotalEnergies says its United Arab Emirates onshore sites and Saudi Arabia's Satorp refinery are still operating normally.
The company expects its LNG trading exposure to be affected by around 2 million tons (2 Mt) — year not specified in the source — due to liquefied natural gas (LNG) shutdowns in Qatar, but most of that gas is sold by QatarEnergy anyway.
To keep its finances steady, it's banking on oil prices rising enough to make up for lost cash flow.
Looking ahead, most growth for TotalEnergies will come from outside the Middle East.
Broader implications of energy disruptions
This story is a real-world example of how conflicts far away can impact everything from fuel prices to job markets, and why energy news isn't just for industry insiders anymore.