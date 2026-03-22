French energy giant TotalEnergies cuts production amid Middle East conflict

TotalEnergies's response to Middle East crisis

Even with these setbacks, TotalEnergies says its United Arab Emirates onshore sites and Saudi Arabia's Satorp refinery are still operating normally.

The company expects its LNG trading exposure to be affected by around 2 million tons (2 Mt) — year not specified in the source — due to liquefied natural gas (LNG) shutdowns in Qatar, but most of that gas is sold by QatarEnergy anyway.

To keep its finances steady, it's banking on oil prices rising enough to make up for lost cash flow.

Looking ahead, most growth for TotalEnergies will come from outside the Middle East.