Freshworks posts Q2 2026 profit, revenue up 16% to $237.4 million
Business
Freshworks just hit a big milestone, turning a profit in Q2 2026, with revenue jumping 16% to $237.4 million.
After posting losses last year, the company pulled in $6.1 million in operating income this quarter, showing a real turnaround.
Freshworks raises full-year revenue forecast
Thanks to more businesses using its AI features, especially Freddy AI Copilot, which showed up in more than 71% of new enterprise deals, Freshworks has raised its full-year revenue forecast.
Its EX product also saw strong momentum, and the number of big customers grew by 25%, highlighting solid demand across North America and Europe.