Imagine a world where your investments don't just grow your wealth, but also heal the planet. Welcome to India's green bond revolution—where sustainability meets profitability.

As the nation races toward a greener future, investors are flocking to fund eco-friendly projects like renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable infrastructure. Green bonds are more than a trend; they're transforming how we think about investing.

Here's how you can ride the wave of green finance while making a difference.