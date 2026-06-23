From delivery boy to WhatsApp head: Kunal Shah's journey
What's the story
Kunal Shah, the founder of fintech unicorn CRED, has been appointed as the global head of WhatsApp. The appointment comes after a $900 million funding round led by Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, in CRED. Shah's journey from a delivery boy to heading one of the world's largest messaging platforms is nothing short of extraordinary.
Humble beginnings
Early struggles and financial independence
Shah started doing odd jobs at the age of 15 to support his family after his father's business went bankrupt. By 16, he had achieved financial independence through various jobs including that of a delivery boy, data operator, mehendi cone seller, cyber cafe operator, pirated CD seller, and computer skills tutor.
Leadership philosophy
Shah's definition of empathy
Shah believes that empathy is crucial for creating something big with the effort of many people coming together. He said, "You cannot expect to change consumer behavior or have a team that will be inspired to change things if you are not empathetic to what they personally feel." This long-term mindset has helped him build CRED into one of India's most important technology companies.
Education path
Unique educational background
Unlike many Indian start-up founders with IIT-IIM degrees, Shah studied Philosophy at Wilson College in Mumbai. He later enrolled for an MBA at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies but dropped out before finishing the degree. He then built FreeCharge, one of India's early digital payments start-ups. It was sold to Axis bank in 2017 for around $60 million.
Career transition
Building CRED and new beginnings at WhatsApp
Shah founded CRED in 2018 with a personal investment of $1 million. The company has grown to become one of India's leading fintech firms, with over 17 million monthly active users. Now, Shah will be stepping down as the CEO of CRED and taking up the top role at WhatsApp. He will continue to hold his personal stake in the company even after this transition.