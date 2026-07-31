Key financial rules changing from August 1
What's the story
August will bring a series of changes that could affect your everyday life, including banking rules, tax regulations, and travel procedures. The first major change is regarding filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY26. Taxpayers have until July 31 to submit their returns and avoid penalties. It is vital to ensure all necessary documents are prepared ahead of this deadline.
System update
Launch of Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) 2.0 system
The Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) 2.0 system will be launched in August.
The new system is designed to make the KYC process simpler, reducing the need for repeated submissions of documents.
Banks and insurance companies will adopt the framework first, followed by mutual funds, brokers, and other financial entities in subsequent phases.
Regulatory changes
New banking regulations
Starting August, banks and credit card companies are bringing in new regulations. These changes could affect your bank accounts and transactions.
It is recommended that customers check with their respective banks for more information on how these changes may impact them.
This proactive approach will help you stay informed about how these changes may affect their accounts and transactions.
Travel update
Changes in Indian Railways' Tatkal ticket booking process
Effective August 1, Indian Railways will introduce a single-visit token system for counter Tatkal bookings.
Rather than issuing tokens for passengers to use at a later time, the new process allows travelers to get a token and complete their booking immediately, significantly reducing waiting time.
Price review
Monthly review of LPG cylinder prices
The government will conduct its monthly review of LPG cylinder prices in August.
Consumers are advised to stay updated on any changes that may affect their household budgets.
Following its August 3-5 meeting, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will reveal its interest rate decision on August 5—a key announcement that could adjust home loan EMIs, bank lending rates, and fixed deposit returns.