FSSAI cracks down on select alcohol brands over misleading additives

The FSSAI's ban also includes Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum from Inbrew Beverages, both manufactured in Madhya Pradesh.

The regulator found that some manufacturers were using external flavoring substances to replicate the signature taste and aroma of standard alcoholic beverages like whisky and rum.

This practice is against food safety regulations as it misleads consumers about the true nature and quality of these products.