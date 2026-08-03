FSSAI cracks down on select alcohol brands over misleading additives
What's the story
India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has banned select whiskies and rums from United Spirits and Inbrew Beverages. The ban comes after the discovery of misleading flavor additives in these products. The affected items include Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky by United Spirits in Madhya Pradesh.
Additional bans
Ban extends to Inbrew Beverages products
The FSSAI's ban also includes Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum from Inbrew Beverages, both manufactured in Madhya Pradesh.
The regulator found that some manufacturers were using external flavoring substances to replicate the signature taste and aroma of standard alcoholic beverages like whisky and rum.
This practice is against food safety regulations as it misleads consumers about the true nature and quality of these products.
Conditional relief
Limited relief for 2 manufacturers
FSSAI has granted limited relief to two manufacturers who challenged the prohibition orders.
They are now allowed to sell their existing stock, but only after making revised front-of-pack disclosures.
The regulator did not share details about the new labeling requirements but assured that these disclosures would ensure consumers are adequately informed about what they're buying.
Regulatory measures
FSSAI's action reflects increased vigilance
The FSSAI's action highlights its increased vigilance over food and beverage standards, including alcoholic drinks.
This is part of a larger effort to ensure product labels and manufacturing practices meet India's food safety regulations.
The Ministry has clarified that the issue is not with flavoring substances in general, but with the practice of adding the flavor of standardized alcoholic beverages themselves.