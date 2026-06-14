FSSAI issues notices to 8 firms over misleading product claims

Brand concerns

Emami and Plan B

Among the companies flagged, Emami Healthy & Tasty, a cooking oils division of Kolkata-based Emami Group, has been called out by FSSAI. The regulator said its trade name is "likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations." Plan B, which promotes its products as "plant based vegan," is also under the scanner for misleading consumers about their vegan status without prior approval from FSSAI.