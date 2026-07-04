Red Bull, Sting can't be marketed as 'energy drinks': FSSAI
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to six beverage brands for using the term "energy drink" and making misleading claims. The brands include popular names like Red Bull Energy Drink, PepsiCo's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink, Reliance Consumer Products' Campa Energy Drink Gold Boost, Sting Energy Drink, Hell Energy, and Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy.
Regulatory stance
No standard for products marketed as 'energy drinks': FSSAI
The FSSAI has clarified that there is no standard for products marketed as "energy drinks" or similar items under its regulations. The authority also stated that the Food Category System under the FSS Regulations is not meant to be used for product naming or labeling. This move comes as part of a wider crackdown by the regulator against food business operators over alleged misbranding and misleading claims.
Claim limitations
Functional or therapeutic claims prohibited
The FSSAI has also prohibited food products from making functional or therapeutic claims. These include terms like "vitalizes body and mind," "enhancing focus," "boost energy levels," and "aid in general weakness." The regulator said such claims are not permissible for food products under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 and its associated rules.
Regional regulation
Maharashtra government bans sale of Sting energy drink near schools
Separately, the Maharashtra government has banned the sale of Sting energy drink and other intoxicating substances within 500 meters of schools. The decision was taken amid concerns over the impact of these drinks on schoolchildren. The announcement was made by Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal in response to a question raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute in the state legislative assembly.