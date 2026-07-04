Red Bull, Sting can't be marketed as 'energy drinks': FSSAI

Regulatory stance

No standard for products marketed as 'energy drinks': FSSAI

The FSSAI has clarified that there is no standard for products marketed as "energy drinks" or similar items under its regulations. The authority also stated that the Food Category System under the FSS Regulations is not meant to be used for product naming or labeling. This move comes as part of a wider crackdown by the regulator against food business operators over alleged misbranding and misleading claims.