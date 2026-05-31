FSSAI questions Blinkit after curd order sickens customer, prescription attached

Multiple complaints allege spoiled Blinkit food

This is not the only issue: FSSAI has received several reports about spoiled or unhygienic food from Blinkit sellers.

The regulator has asked Blinkit's top executives for an update on what they have done about these cases and reminded e-commerce food business operators are responsible for the safety of food they manufacture, store, or distribute.

FSSAI has also acted before against both Blinkit (over bad eggs) and IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) (after a video showed utensils being washed inside a toilet area of a train compartment), showing they are serious about keeping our food safe.