FSSAI suspends license of Seven Seas Hospitality over hygiene violations
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the license of Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd for serious hygiene and sanitation violations. The decision was taken after an inspection at Seves Seas Hotel in Rohini, Delhi, revealed "serious non-compliances" at the company's food premises. The establishment scored a mere 30% on its compliance assessment, indicating major lapses in maintaining required standards.
Hygiene concerns
Alarming hygiene and sanitation issues
The FSSAI inspection found alarming hygiene and sanitation issues at Seven Seas Hospitality.
These included water stagnation, foul odors, filth, and poor housekeeping in food preparation areas.
Deteriorated food materials were also discovered during the inspection. Fungal growth was found on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery, and cashew nuts, while rotten capsicum and degraded cooking oils were also present.
Storage issues
Deficiencies in food storage practices
The FSSAI also noted serious deficiencies in food storage practices at Seven Seas Hospitality.
There was inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods.
Further, pest control measures were found wanting as cockroaches and house flies were spotted on the premises.
After the inspection, FSSAI officials destroyed 74kg/liters of non-compliant food articles.
Action taken
FSSAI destroys non-compliant food articles
In light of these violations, the authority has suspended Seven Seas Hospitality's license with immediate effect and ordered the company to stop all food business activities during this period.
Across Maharashtra, the FDA has suspended licenses or registrations for around 30 food establishments, including 13 in Mumbai, six in the Konkan division, eight in the Pune division, and three in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.