India's FTAs can help reach $1T export target by 2030
What's the story
India's recent free trade agreements (FTAs) have the potential to drive manufacturing growth, revive private capital expenditure (capex), and integrate supply chains, a report by Yes Securities has said. The sectors most likely to benefit from these agreements are electronics, pharmaceuticals, and engineering & machinery goods. The report highlights that these FTAs could be instrumental in helping India reach its goal of $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030.
Strategic transition
Shift from protectionism to global trade integration
The report from Yes Securities also highlights a major strategic shift in India's economic approach. It says the new generation of FTAs is not just about tariffs but represents a shift from cautious protectionism to deeper global trade integration. These agreements are seen as the building blocks of an industrial and export-led growth cycle that could transform India's economy over several years.
Manufacturing boost
India's strategic agreements and infrastructure development
The report also highlights how India's agreements with the UAE, Australia, the UK, EFTA, Oman, New Zealand and the EU are being implemented along with industrial corridors, port upgrades and supply-chain localization. This combination makes India one of the few economies capable of absorbing large-scale manufacturing relocations due to its scale, labor force and domestic market size.
Investment revival
Reviving private investment through exports
Yes Securities emphasizes the potential of FTAs to revive India's stagnant private investment cycle. With capacity utilization at around 75%, companies are hesitant to make large capital expenditures. However, exports through FTAs can provide sustained demand, improve utilization and economies of scale. This could eventually trigger stronger private-sector investment, similar to how East Asian countries used exports to catalyze manufacturing expansion and capital formation.
Sectoral impact
Services sector as an engine of growth
The report also notes that the services sector is likely to remain a parallel engine of growth. India aims for $2 trillion in total exports by 2030, evenly split between merchandise and services. The UK and EU agreements are said to improve access for IT services, consulting, engineering R&D, and financial services. This further strengthens India's position in skilled labor and technology sectors.