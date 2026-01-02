Next Article
FTSE 100 breaks 10,000 barrier for the 1st time
Business
Big news for UK markets—the FTSE 100 just crossed 10,000 points, marking a historic high.
This milestone comes after a strong year where the index jumped 21.5% in 2025, helped along by the classic "Santa rally" that usually gives stocks a boost around New Year.
Fresnillo leads the charge
Fresnillo, a major precious metals company, stood out on Friday with its shares climbing about 4%. That extra push from Fresnillo helped drive the FTSE's big day.
The upbeat mood wasn't just local—global markets also got a lift from this season's positive vibes among investors.