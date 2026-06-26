FTSE Russell index reconstitution to trigger $150B 1st biannual update
The annual FTSE Russell index reconstitution happens today, and it's expected to trigger a massive $150 billion in trading as fund managers rush to rebalance their portfolios.
For the first time in more than 30 years, these updates are happening twice a year instead of once, aiming to keep the indexes more in sync with what's actually happening in the markets.
SpaceX debuts in Russell 1000
SpaceX is making its debut in the Russell 1000 as a growth stock after its IPO, while Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are shifting between "growth" and "value" categories.
The AI sector is also driving big changes: companies like Micron Technology and SanDisk are joining top growth indexes thanks to strong investor interest.
In total, 62 mostly tech and industrial firms are entering the Russell 1000 this year, showing just how much these sectors are shaping the market right now.