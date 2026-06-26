FTSE Russell index reconstitution to trigger $150B 1st biannual update

SpaceX debuts in Russell 1000

SpaceX is making its debut in the Russell 1000 as a growth stock after its IPO, while Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are shifting between "growth" and "value" categories.

The AI sector is also driving big changes: companies like Micron Technology and SanDisk are joining top growth indexes thanks to strong investor interest.

In total, 62 mostly tech and industrial firms are entering the Russell 1000 this year, showing just how much these sectors are shaping the market right now.