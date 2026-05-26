Fujikura lost $40 billion as shares fell nearly 50%

Fujikura operating income forecast misses expectations

Fujikura has struggled to keep up with soaring demand for AI infrastructure, mainly because of production bottlenecks and shortages of key materials like hydrogen and helium.

Its operating income forecast for the fiscal year starting April 2028 fell well short of analysts' expectations.

The selloff also hit other Japanese cablemakers, showing that there's growing skepticism about just how sustainable these high-flying AI stocks really are.