Fujikura lost $40 billion as shares fell nearly 50%
Business
Fujikura, a big name in Japanese cables, just lost $40 billion in market value after its financial outlook disappointed investors.
Shares dropped nearly 50% last week and are still down 30% from its May 13 peak, making people wonder if the AI-fueled stock rally is starting to wobble.
Fujikura operating income forecast misses expectations
Fujikura has struggled to keep up with soaring demand for AI infrastructure, mainly because of production bottlenecks and shortages of key materials like hydrogen and helium.
Its operating income forecast for the fiscal year starting April 2028 fell well short of analysts' expectations.
The selloff also hit other Japanese cablemakers, showing that there's growing skepticism about just how sustainable these high-flying AI stocks really are.