WEF warns against full economic decoupling

Why $6.9T could be wiped out from world's GDP

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:09 pm Jun 29, 202603:09 pm

What's the story

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned that a full East-West economic decoupling could cost the global economy as much as $6.9 trillion in GDP. The report highlights that the ongoing trend of fragmentation has already cut GDP growth by between $213 billion and $307 billion, while also increasing inflation by 0.2-0.3%. Emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) are likely to be hit hardest due to limited access to capital amid this shift toward geo-economic fragmentation.