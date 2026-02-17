[Funding alert] CraftifAI raises $3 million to boost embedded software
Bengaluru startup CraftifAI just raised $3 million in seed funding, led by Ankur Capital with support from IvyCap Ventures, Capital-A, Antler, and others.
Founded in 2025 by Pratik Sharda and Yashwant Dagar, the company builds CraftifAI Orbit—a GenAI platform that automates software for edge devices like IoT gadgets and AI cameras.
CraftifAI Orbit is a 1-stop solution for embedded software
CraftifAI Orbit brings together different development tools into one smart workflow.
It helps industries like robotics, drones, and industrial automation create hardware-ready code faster—no more getting stuck with one vendor's tech.
The platform supports popular frameworks like GStreamer and ROS2.
The funding will help in expanding the team and global reach
With pilot projects already running across robotics and IoT sectors (including a US-listed semiconductor firm), CraftifAI will use this new funding to grow its team and expand globally.
CEO Pratik Sharda says it's all about making embedded software much more efficient—a big step for an industry that's been slow and manual for years.