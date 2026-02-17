[Funding alert] CraftifAI raises $3 million to boost embedded software

CraftifAI Orbit brings together different development tools into one smart workflow. It helps industries like robotics, drones, and industrial automation create hardware-ready code faster—no more getting stuck with one vendor's tech. The platform supports popular frameworks like GStreamer and ROS2.

The funding will help in expanding the team and global reach

With pilot projects already running across robotics and IoT sectors (including a US-listed semiconductor firm), CraftifAI will use this new funding to grow its team and expand globally.

CEO Pratik Sharda says it's all about making embedded software much more efficient—a big step for an industry that's been slow and manual for years.