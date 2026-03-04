[Funding alert] Zaggle raises $15m to boost AI in fintech

Zaggle, a fintech company, is making business spending smarter with AI. Their platform automates things like employee expenses and vendor payments, giving companies real-time insights and helping them predict future costs. The goal: better decisions and fewer financial surprises.

Zaggle's AI tools include fraud detection and predictive budgeting Zaggle uses tools like fraud detection, pattern recognition for spotting wasteful spending, and predictive models for budgeting.

It also automatically extracts invoice data using an LLM-based reader and enforces company policies instantly using agent-based AI—all designed to save time and cut down on mistakes.

Companies have reported significant savings and efficiency gains Companies using Zaggle have seen discretionary spending drop by up to 20%, manual work cut in half, invoice errors decline sharply, and manual processing times drop by up to 50%.

One fleet operator even reported a 95% drop in cash handling after switching to cards and UPI.